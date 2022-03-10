Ola Michael attacks Shatta Wale over claims of mother’s homelessness

Ola Michael speaks on Shatta Wale’s mother’s plight

Popular Neat FM presenter, Ola Michael has waded in the ongoing controversy surrounding Shatta Wale and his mother.



This comes after the dancehall artiste’s mother, Elsie Avemegah, took to social media to vent out her frustration for the second time, after claims of being kicked out of her rented apartment.



In an earlier audio making rounds on social media, Shatta Wale’s mother insisted that her condition is worsening by the day.

“How can an old woman like me, over 60-years-old woman be roaming about the streets with polythene looking for a place to sleep? If night falls I become worried because there is no place for me to sleep. Anyone feeding my son with bad counsel should stop because I am really suffering. For three weeks I have been in a mess.



“The security prevented me from entering the house. Those around him feeding his mind with lies should stop it. I haven’t done anything to Shatta to deserve this treatment. I am really hungry. Currently, I am living in a bush around Kasoa. For the past five years, I haven’t set my eyes on my son,” she earlier stated.



But Ola Michael, midway through his show on NeatFM, without mincing words, expressed disgust about the manner in which the dancehall artiste is treating his mother.



According to him, the pride and responsibility of every man is to be able to fend for his family but he wonders why Shatta Wale sees things differently.



He lambasted the Shatta Movement boss for flaunting dollar bills on a private jet while turning a deaf ear to his mother’s plight.

“Shatta Wale’s mother now sleeps outside. Someone who conceived him, suffered and gave birth to him is now homeless. It’s because of Shatta Wale’s mother that’s why we have a superstar of his calibre but now she has been rendered homeless. Shatta is one of the richest men in Ghana but his mother cannot even boast of a single room.



“Sometimes I wonder what exactly his mother did to him. The woman is homeless whiles he flaunts money on private jets. Of what use is a man who cannot take care of his mother. If you are a Shatta fan, you can insult me, I don’t care. You claim to be the biggest dancehall artiste, but look how you treat your mother. His mother said people have declined to help her because they believe her son has money,” he stated.



Shatta on the other hand has issued a stern warning to critics to stay out of his business.



