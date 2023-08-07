Ola Michael slams Agyinasare, says 60 days comment for being alive after Nogopko's dare is 'useless’

Media personality Ola Michael

Media personality Ola Michael has expressed his disappointment and concerns over the actions of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare of Perez Chapel International.

The controversy arose when the Archbishop made a statement about Nogokpo being the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region during a Supernatural Summit held at the Perez Chapel headquarters in Accra on May 25, 2023.



On United Showbiz, hosted by MzGee, Ola Michael stated that he had been following the situation closely and that he was puzzled by the decision to institute a seven-day fast by the Elders and Council of Elders of the church.



According to him, this was a cowardly or fear-driven action that undermined the power of Christianity rather than helping it stand strong.



"When the issue concerning the pastor (Bishop Agyin Asare) came to my attention, I followed it with keen interest. Later, the pastor announced that the Elders and Council of Elders had decided to declare a seven-day fast, and that's when I felt disappointed.



"It made me wonder why they seemed to bring down the energy of Christianity. I questioned whether they were acting out of fear or cowardice,” he said.

In his opinion, the pastor's statement about Nogokpo being the headquarters for demons was nothing more than an expression of his thoughts.



Ola Michael pointed out that Jesus' teachings did not mention that these cases required fasting and prayer.



"I didn't see anything wrong with it. He wasn't speaking against the town's deity; he was merely expressing his thoughts. So, why were they afraid and went ahead with the fast?"



"After the fasting ended, the preacher stated that 60 days had passed, Michael and the fasting was over. He also mentioned that fourteen days had passed, and he was still standing strong and alive," Ola Michael remarked.



Following the fasting period, the preacher stated that he was still standing strong and alive, which Ola Michael interpreted as fear.

He believed that the preacher, as a Christian and archbishop, should have shown more courage and not let fear sway him from his convictions.



"To be honest, it seemed like he was scared. However, he failed to heed his own words, as there was no reason for him to be afraid since I hadn't done anything wrong," Ola Michael expressed his observation.



"As a Christian and an archbishop, I believe he should have shown more courage. The preaching appeared to be utterly useless, and I apologize for expressing my opinion candidly. It seemed like he allowed fear to overpower him, especially under the influence of those small boys," Ola Michael criticized.



"I believe that as leaders, we should display strength and courage in our beliefs and teachings and not allow fear to sway us from our convictions," he concluded.



On August 5th, 2023, the situation escalated as the 14-day ultimatum given by the chiefs of Nogokpo for Archbishop Agyinasare to appear before them over his statement expired.

In a viral video on social media, the man of God joyfully proclaimed, "Any child of God given 14 days to live will still be dancing after 60 days."



"It is not time for me to go yet, I have some more devils to cast out, some more sick to heal, people to empower, more teachings to release," Archbishop Agyinasare confidently stated.





ADA/OGB









Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV here:







