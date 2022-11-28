0
‘Old actor’ in popular Squid Game series charged with sexual misconduct

Squid Game Old Man.png Popular Squid Game actor, O Yeong-Su

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Squid Game actor, O Yeong-Su, has been charged with sexual misconduct by a court in South Korea.

This was after a complaint was filed against the 78-year-old actor for inappropriately touching a woman sometime in 2017.

The victim was said to have filed the complaint earlier in December 2021, closed the case in April 2022 and has re-opened it with reasons best known to herself.

However, the elderly actor reportedly denied all the allegations when questioned by prosecutors.

Reacting to the development, O Yeong-Su, in an interview with Korean broadcaster JTBC, said “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

Also, a Suwon court official is reported to have said that the Korean Ministry of Culture pulled a government TV commercial in which the actor featured, off air, following the indictment.

In Netflix’s “Squid Game,” O Yeong-su played the oldest participant in the survival competition and appeared to be a ‘kind swindler’ amid a mass of violent self-interest.

The role earned him a Golden Globe Award for best-supporting actor in a series, mini-series or television film, as well as a Primetime Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

