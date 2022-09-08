Old couple fly from Maryland to Ghana to mark their 60th marriage anniversary

Old couple renew vows at 60

An old couple has flown from Maryland to Ghana to celebrate their 60th marriage anniversary.

The couple, identified as John and Robeina Rivers, flew to Ghana to renew their wedding vows after 60 years of being together.



In a post shared by the popular wedding page, BellaGhanaWedding, and event’s organiser, Philipmeevents, the wife was clad in yellow and dark brown woven fabrics while her husband donned a yellow kaftan.



Their attires matched perfectly with the environment with family and friends in attendance.



The videos shared by the Instagram handle captioned their posts, “From Maryland to Accra. 60 years of true love.”



However, in one of the videos, the wife was captured walking down the aisle with a middle man assumed to be her son but was met halfway by her husband who took her to the alter.

The loving couple estimated to be in their 70s and 80s shared a dance after the renewal of vows and locked it with dance, then a kiss.



