Old rappers still got what it takes to compete –  Kweku Darlington

Kweku Darlington, Musician

Source: GNA

Rising Ghanaian musician Kweku Darlington says some old rappers have still got what it takes to compete with the current crop of rappers.

There has been a backlash on social media after veteran rapper Okyeame Kwame said that the new generation of rappers were better than the older ones.



But Kweku Darlington, who has emerged as a top rap act in recent months, says the likes of Okyeame Kwame, Reggie Rockstone, and Obrafour have the craft to still compete with them.



“We, the current crop of rappers, have always idolized the older ones. I wouldn’t say we are better than them, but they can still compete with us.



“The legacy of our old rappers can’t be downplayed and I don’t think we are better than them because they are pace setters and we can only learn from them.

”Some of them have stayed relevant for more than two decades and they deserve massive commendation,” he said.



Kweku Darlington is set to release his third single of the year, “Onipa”, which features Okyeame Kwame and music gem Fameye.



When asked about his upcoming single, he said: “The upcoming song is a street anthem and I know music lovers will fall in love with it. So I urge them to support my course and I am grateful to anyone out there supporting me. ”



Kweku Darlington, over the past few months, has been one of the most talked-about musicians in the music industry, dropping back-to-back hits including “Sika Kankan”, "Bebie Wo” and his groundbreaking single “Sika Aba Fie”.