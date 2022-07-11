Olu Jacobs celebrates 80th birthday in grand style

Nollywood veteran actor, Olu Jacobs

Nollywood veteran actor Olu Jacobs celebrates his 80th birthday today Monday, July 11, 2022.

The Nigerian veteran actor and film executive are considered to be one of the greatest and most well-known African actors of his generation.



Jacobs has built a name for himself in the Nigerian film business with over 40 years of expertise. He studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and has appeared in a number of British repertoire theatres as well as international films.



He was named Best Actor in a Leading Role at the African Movie Academy Awards in 2007.



Olu Jacobs is married to Joke Silva, a veteran actress with three children.



To celebrate his 80th birthday the octogenarian hosted friends, family and colleagues at a grand party at the prestigious Glover Hall in Lagos on Sunday, July 10, 2022.



A list of dignitaries from all works of life turned up to celebrate the movie icon.

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ego Boyo, Ayo Sobowale, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Hilda Dokubo, Patience Ozokwo, Kunle Afolayan, Emeka Rollas, Ngozi Nwosu, Victor Osuagwu and a host of others were also in attendance.



Highlights from the birthday celebration were the movie veteran's entrance to the venue with his adorable wife, Joke Silva, and their two sons.



The movie star also did the traditional cutting of the cake to the admiration of the guests.



Jacobs has been away from the public eye for a while over his ill health.



The movie veteran's wife and actress, Silva first revealed that he was suffering from dementia.



