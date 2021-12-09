Oluwa is involved - Joyce Blessing jams amidst DNA controversy

Joyce Blessing shows dancing moves

Joyce Blessing claps back at accusers



Paternity test of Joyce Blessing children revealed



Ghanaian musician Joyce Blessing has shared a video of herself jamming to her hit single 'Oluwa Is Involved' to prove that she is not perturbed about the fresh allegations levelled against her.



Following Peace FM presenter Kwasi Aboagye's claim that a DNA test has shown that Dave Joy, husband of the award-winning singer is not the father of one of the three children they share, many have lambasted Joyce Blessing.



“Indeed a DNA test was conducted and it proved that it’s just one child that doesn’t belong to Joyce Blessing’s ex-husband out of the three children. You haven’t seen any DNA test yet you keep gossiping and spewing lies. Some of you are reporting that Joyce Blessing’s ex-husband has discovered that two of their children are not his,” Kwasi Aboagye stated during the Peace FM Entertainment Review show monitored by GhanaWeb.



In response to the news which has generated public attention, Joyce Blessing in a live video hit back at her accusers as well as blogs circulating what she terms as false information about her.

According to Joyce, no form of attack on her brand can break her for she has developed a tough skin for rumours and negative comments.



“I’m not a small brand so whenever you’re talking about me, make sure you dress properly, put on a nice wig and apply nice make-up. I’m speaking to these small blogs who lack following and likes on social media. The more you talk about me, the more I am unbreakable. All these rumours won’t break me. This message is also for people who are interested in constantly talking about me,” she said.



After making this comment, an unfazed Joyce Blessing, captured in a red top and a white pair of jeans, took to her Instagram page to ask followers what they want for Christmas. She could be seen showing some dance moves in the said video clip.



Her video was captioned: "What do you want for Christmas? #oluwaisinvolved #stillunbreakable #onlyGod."



A follower, Enerstina Asante in response wrote: "To meet you mummy Joyce. This song always gives me goosebumps. God bless you mummy."



Another, Akua Afriyie added: "Can u break this woman??? in your dreams haters!"

A third, Nhyira wrote: "Ignore every negativities, Jesus loves that’s all matters. The rest are BS."



It would be recalled that the couple, back in 2020, had a messy fallout in their marriage that witnessed the singer moving out of her matrimonial home.



The matter is in court.



Check out the video below:



