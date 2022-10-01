1
Omah Lay buys new house

Omar Lay Omah's new home

Sat, 1 Oct 2022

Nigerian artiste, Omah Lay has acquired a new house.

The singer's friends took to Twitter to share the good news with his fans.

The 'Bad Influence Crooner' spent a whopping 500 million to acquire the mansion in Lekki.

It is a white, big two-storey building. It has all the settings of a new modern home.

According to his associate who shared the news, Omah Lay bought his dream home.

See a picture of the building below:

Source: www.mynigeria.com
