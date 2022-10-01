Omah Lay buys new house

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com
Nigerian artiste, Omah Lay has acquired a new house.
The singer's friends took to Twitter to share the good news with his fans.
The 'Bad Influence Crooner' spent a whopping 500 million to acquire the mansion in Lekki.
It is a white, big two-storey building. It has all the settings of a new modern home.
According to his associate who shared the news, Omah Lay bought his dream home.
See a picture of the building below:
