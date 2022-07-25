Omari Kissi Jnr. thrills hundreds of gospel fanatics at anthems and convictions

Omari Kissi Jnr. thrills hundreds of gospel fanatics

Source: Kobina Ansah, Contributor

Call it an atmosphere of grace and you wouldn't be far from right as budding Ghanaian Gospel talent Omari Kissi Jnr filled the Pleasant Place Church last Sunday at this year's Anthems and convictions which was slated for July 17.

The album launch and live recording event dubbed Anthems and Convictions which is the first of its kind took place at the Spintex branch of the church.



The event brought together hundreds of individuals as well as high-profile personalities within the gospel fraternity from far and near to witness and support the initiative.



Speaking on the highlight of the event, Omari Kissi Jnr couldn't hide the joy and support he has received over the years.



"I am thrilled at how many have supported my music over these years and how it has culminated into this wonderful event," he said.



He further stated that he is confident of making an impact with this album.

"This album has all Anthems that will inspire true identity in Christ. It's a great listen... I've curated it in a way that gives the best 'Omari music' experience."



Omari Kissi Jnr after a successful release of three (3) powerful singles off his yet-to-release maiden album treated participants to great and heavenly songs like Medomfo, Mogya The Rewind, and the national hit “Mehyia Yesu” among a host of others.



The dynamic singer and songwriter together with his team left no stone unturned as far as music, delivery, and skill are concerned.



The team led by Omari Kissi Jnr swaying away from the usual served many music enthusiasts gathered at the Pleasant Place Church both young and old with soothing Jazz music, praise, and worship medley.



The event saw renowned ministers like Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwarkye, Alexandra Aboagye, Naana Asiedu, Kyei Mensah as well as Minister Kingsley Amporful bless patrons with uplifting songs of worship and praise.

Pastor Kofi, Luigi Maclean, TMC, and Philip Adzale amongst many others graced the occasion with their presence.







