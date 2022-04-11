Once a man hits you, he'll do it again; flee from abusive marriage - Benedicta Gafah

Actress, Benedicta Gafah

Actress and presenter, Benedicta Gafah, has mourned the tragic death of Nigerian singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who is reported to have suffered domestic violence from her husband until her death.



News of Osinachi's death, famed for the hit single 'Ekwueme' has created outrage across the country with a host of celebrities including Ghana's Kumawood actress calling on women who suffer abuse to flee from their marriage or relationship.



Benedicta, who has suffered the same fate in her past relationship, hoped the husband of the singer faces the law if found guilty.



She has also admonished women to flee from men who constantly beat them all in the name of love.

According to her, once your partner lays their hands on you, they will not stop until you are maimed or eventually die.



In a long post on Instagram, the broken-hearted actress wrote: " I always say this, that once a man hits you once he will do it again. Domestic violence isn’t a sign of love or going through thick and thin in the love story. Please leave the relationship or marriage before it gets too late. Anytime you find yourself in such a horrible situation, please put yourself first, think about what your family, kids and loved ones would lose."



Also, broadcaster Gifty Anti and gospel musicians Sonnie Badu and Empress Gifty have spoken against abuse against women.



They also called on the Nigerian police to investigate the issue and bring the late singer's husband to book.



