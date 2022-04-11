2
Menu
Entertainment

Once a man hits you, he'll do it again; flee from abusive marriage - Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah Lips 4.png Actress, Benedicta Gafah

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Domestic violence isn’t a sign of love, Benedicta Gafah

Nigerian singer allegedly dies from domestic abuse

Sonnie Badu speaks against abuse in marriages

Actress and presenter, Benedicta Gafah, has mourned the tragic death of Nigerian singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who is reported to have suffered domestic violence from her husband until her death.

News of Osinachi's death, famed for the hit single 'Ekwueme' has created outrage across the country with a host of celebrities including Ghana's Kumawood actress calling on women who suffer abuse to flee from their marriage or relationship.

Benedicta, who has suffered the same fate in her past relationship, hoped the husband of the singer faces the law if found guilty.

She has also admonished women to flee from men who constantly beat them all in the name of love.

According to her, once your partner lays their hands on you, they will not stop until you are maimed or eventually die.

In a long post on Instagram, the broken-hearted actress wrote: " I always say this, that once a man hits you once he will do it again. Domestic violence isn’t a sign of love or going through thick and thin in the love story. Please leave the relationship or marriage before it gets too late. Anytime you find yourself in such a horrible situation, please put yourself first, think about what your family, kids and loved ones would lose."

Also, broadcaster Gifty Anti and gospel musicians Sonnie Badu and Empress Gifty have spoken against abuse against women.

They also called on the Nigerian police to investigate the issue and bring the late singer's husband to book.

See Benedicta Gafah's post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Benedicta Gafah ???????????????? (@empress_dictabee)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tamakloe slams 'useless' referee for penalty against Hearts
Supreme Court will overturn March 9 ruling – ASEPA boss predicts
Interpretation of the law must not be one-sided - Kan Dapaah to Judiciary
Chartered Presidential travels in 'poor' Ghana akin to going to farm in Kente - Prof Adei
Bawumia has elevated Ghana’s politics from insults – Manasseh
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes