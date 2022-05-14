‘Once your madam, always your madam’ – Tonardo pokes Schwarzenegger over Delay’s appointment

Nana Tornado and his former best friend, Afia Schwarzenegger

Tornado mocks Afia Schwarzenegger

Wontumi FM job eludes Afia Schwarzenegger



Delay hosts drive time show on Wontumi Radio



As expected, Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘nightmare’, Nana Tornado, has reacted to the news of the comedienne allegedly losing a job at Wontumi FM to her nemesis, Delay.



According to Tornado, this particular development does not come as a surprise as Delay has always been ahead of Afia in every aspect of life.



Afia shot to fame through her role as the lead character in Delay’s ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’ series which aired back in 2011.

It was alleged that Afia who was more than an employee to Delay at that time was treated like a maid in the latter’s house until they fell apart.



Nana Tornado in a bid to mock Afia Schwarzenegger over her failure to grab the Wontumi radio opportunity, labeled her as an ‘eternal slave’ to Delay.



To him, no critical thinking person under this sun will pick Afia over her former boss, Delay.



“So Wontumi FM failed to employ you? I want to understand. I just want to understand why. You were very close to Chairman so what happened? So why were you not picked? Why was Deloris Frimpong Manso chosen over you? I can see that you are very hurt. Very hurt to an extent you went on social media speaking in parables. Deloris has been picked over you. She has been gainfully employed and doing your work. You can as well go back to washing her panties. Once your madam always your madam. You cant beat her just accept,” Tornado stated in a video shared on his page.



He added that, Ghanaians would’ve been disappointed in Wontumi if he had employed Afia Schwarzenegger at his firm.

“Chairman Wontumi, if you had employed Afia at your radio station, we would’ve been disappointed in you. You came to tell lies on social media that Chairman wanted to sleep with you. You lie! Afia stop telling lies. You are suffering from Karma. Earlier, you stood against someone’s employment at Wontumi radio. Avery young lady who was looking for her daily bread. Now its your turn and I guess you’re feeling the heat. At this point I think you came to this world only to destroy.”



Watch the video below:



