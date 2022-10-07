One Week observation for Ekow Blankson publicised

Ekow Blankson's One-Week observation flyer

The one-week observation ceremony for the late veteran actor, Ekow Blankson, has been scheduled for October 15, 2022, at the Tema Community 2 Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) park.

The event starts at exactly 8:00 am and ends at 6:00 in the evening.



This announcement follows Mr. Blankson’s late demise, which occurred on Monday, October 3, 2022 at a hospital in Tema, after a short illness.



However, the Ghanaian entertainment industry has been thrown into a state of mourning as the likes of Stacey Amoateng, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Adjetey Annan, Kobi Rana, Gloria Sarfo, Roselyn Ngissah, and many others have taken to social media to mourn the late actor and also shared fond memories of him.

Many have described him as an affable gentleman with a great sense of humility.



Find below the event’s flyer



