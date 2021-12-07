One Year On: Photos of Ghanaian celebrities ahead of December 2020 general elections

Ghanaian celebrities endorse political parties

Exactly a year today, December 7, 2020, Ghanaians went to the polls to elect a new president and Members of Parliament.



It was a heated race between the two main political parties in the country, the ruling government at the time, New Patrioty Patry led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the opposition National Democratic Congress led by former president, John Dramani Mahama.



The presidential elections as expected witnessed some key personalities and entertainers endorsing the two main political parties and their flagbearers.



President Akufo-Addo emerged winner of the day as electorates gave him a second term in office as President of Ghana.

The likes of singers Samini, Diana Asamoah, Lucky Mensah, Cwesi Oteng, Empress Gifty, Obour and actors, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Agya Koo, Bibi Bright, Matilda Asare, Afia Schwarzenegger endorsed and campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020.



Also, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) witnessed actor, John Dumelo, singers, MzBel, Rex Omar among others in their camp during the general elections held last year.



