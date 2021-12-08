One of Joyce Blessing’s three children not her husband’s – Kwasi Aboagye alleges

Peace FM presenter reacts to Joyce Blessing DNA brouhaha

Joyce Blessing in hot waters again



Paternity status of Joyce Blessing’s children revealed



Popular Peace FM presenter, Kwasi Aboagye, has confirmed that one out of Joyce Blessing’s three children does not belong to her husband.



He said a test conducted by Dave Joy proves that out of the three children, only one child’s DNA couldn’t match that of his (paternity excluded).



One can recall that several blogs have published different versions of the supposed DNA results.



Some have claimed that Joyce’s husband is not the biological father of two of her children.

But confirming the claims, the Peace FM presenter refuted such claims adding that it is rather one out of the three children that does not belong to Dave Joy.



“Indeed a DNA test was conducted and it proved that it’s just one child that doesn’t belong to Joyce Blessing’s ex-husband out of the three children. You haven’t seen any DNA test yet you keep gossiping and spewing lies. Some of you are reporting that Joyce Blessing’s ex-husband has discovered that two of their children are not his,” he stated during the Peace FM Entertainment Review show monitored by GhanaWeb.



He continued "You’re lying. That’s not true. Stop the lies, it’s not a good thing. If you want to know the truth about the issue, you need to ask the people involved. You need to embark on thorough research. I know what I’m saying. These are sensitive matters so if you want to talk about it, you need to be sure.”



Joyce Blessing and her husband had a nasty fall out sometime in 2020 following some unresolved differences.



Watch the video below



