One of my exes nearly committed suicide due to pregnancy prank – Michy

Michy is the mother of Shatta Wale's son, 'Majesty'

Shatta Wale’s former girlfriend cum baby mama, Michy, has disclosed that one of her ex-boyfriends contemplated suicide after news of her pregnancy went viral on social media.



Earlier, Michy stormed the internet with some photos displaying a baby bump on her birthday, May 6, 2022.



The baby bump pictures which were splashed on her Instagram timeline caused a stir and at the same time attracted congratulatory messages from fans.

Not long after, Michy took to social media to disclose that she isn’t pregnant adding that all the pictures spotted on her page had fake baby bumps.



According to the socialite cum entrepreneur, she pulled that particular act to prove that things aren’t what they seem on social media.



“Family, you all have been warned severally about not believing everything you see on social media. Have you all learnt your lesson now? Lesson learnt,” she earlier disclosed.



Michy afterwards shared another post which disclosed that one of her exes tried to end his life at the sight of the pregnancy photos.



Unclear who she was referring to, she said;

“Small play I dey play, I hear say one of X’s order DDT for Alibaba.com, someone tell him to cancel the order.”



