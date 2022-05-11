2
Menu
Entertainment

One of my exes nearly committed suicide due to pregnancy prank – Michy

Michy Bump.png Michy is the mother of Shatta Wale's son, 'Majesty'

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michy teases an ex-boyfriend

Michy speaks on the impact of her fake baby bump

‘I’m not pregnant - Michy discloses

Shatta Wale’s former girlfriend cum baby mama, Michy, has disclosed that one of her ex-boyfriends contemplated suicide after news of her pregnancy went viral on social media.

Earlier, Michy stormed the internet with some photos displaying a baby bump on her birthday, May 6, 2022.

The baby bump pictures which were splashed on her Instagram timeline caused a stir and at the same time attracted congratulatory messages from fans.

Not long after, Michy took to social media to disclose that she isn’t pregnant adding that all the pictures spotted on her page had fake baby bumps.

According to the socialite cum entrepreneur, she pulled that particular act to prove that things aren’t what they seem on social media.

“Family, you all have been warned severally about not believing everything you see on social media. Have you all learnt your lesson now? Lesson learnt,” she earlier disclosed.

Michy afterwards shared another post which disclosed that one of her exes tried to end his life at the sight of the pregnancy photos.

Unclear who she was referring to, she said;

“Small play I dey play, I hear say one of X’s order DDT for Alibaba.com, someone tell him to cancel the order.”

Watch the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle Diamond (@michygh)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko
COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah gets top Commonwealth post
Nana Aba Anamoah’s reaction to Akufo-Addo’s tweet ‘sparks fire’
Meet the first female and only CJ who swore in 4 presidents in the history of Ghana
Mahama will be the best candidate for NDC and NPP – Gabby explains
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
Here is why Afia Pokuaa will quit journalism by 2024
Politics is for all, not your family property – Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu to NDC
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957
Related Articles: