‘One of the few people I open up to’ - Sarkodie pays heartfelt tribute to late Lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo

Rapper, Sarkodie

In a poignant and heartfelt tribute, Sarkodie, the renowned Ghanaian music superstar, has taken a moment to reflect on his profound connection with his late lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo, who tragically passed away on June 21, 2023, at the age of 52.

Cynthia Quarcoo was widely acknowledged as a prominent legal luminary, having played an instrumental role in Ghana's vibrant music and entertainment industry, representing acclaimed artists such as Sarkodie, Samini, Dagaati, and Reggie Rockstone.



According to the musician's Instagram story, his initial encounter with Cynthia Quarcoo had an inexplicable air of destiny surrounding it.



He added that from that very first meeting, he realised that she was meant to be an integral part of his journey.



Sarkodie said, "First time we met, I knew you were supposed to be part of this journey. You knew everything about me; it almost felt like you were stalking me. I was moved, and I said to myself, 'That's my lawyer!' From our first meeting, we've never been apart till date... So many memories, it's going to be real hard to get over this."



Furthermore, Sarkodie said that Cynthia Quarcoo held a special place in his life as one of the few individuals with whom he felt truly comfortable opening up, while adding that she was someone he could confide in and share his innermost thoughts and emotions.

"One of the few people I open up to. Mama Cee!! At least you should've told me you aren't feeling well, but knowing you, I know you hate us feeling bad for you. You left exactly how you wanted (strong)—a classic Mama C," he wrote.



In his touching tribute, Sarkodie recounted how he received the devastating news and expressed his profound gratitude for the time they spent together, as well as the invaluable lessons she imparted.



"This is going to be a very difficult one for all of us, but I guess that's the price to pay when you open up to love. It was unusual not hearing from you in these few days because knowing my Mama Cee, she would be the first person to text me, worried and then tease me... I sent you a WhatsApp asking, 'Mama C, Na mentee wonka oo ©,' but after several hours of seeing two ticks, I felt something was wrong, and then they broke the news to me. We know what you would love for all of us (to be strong). We will try, Mama C! J. Condolences to the family and friends, especially the children... let's stay strong," he added.

















Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho, Talkertainment and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:





















ADA/AE