0
One-week celebration for Baba Spirit announced

BABA SPIRIT 2SN.png Comedian, Baba Spirit's one-week observation out

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The one-week memorial service for comedian, Francis Yaw Ofori, popularly known in showbiz circles as Baba Spirit, has been released.

According to the family of the deceased, the program will be held on September 24, 2022, at the Arts Centre in Accra.

Baba Spirit made headlines on Thursday, September 8, after it was reported that he had passed.

Barely a week after Baba Spirit was reported dead, his friend and colleague in the entertainment industry, Big Akwes, got verbal with the late comedian’s family over the funeral arrangements.

According to the family, they will be burying their kinsman in the Northern part of Ghana, where he is from.

However, in a video shared by YouTuber, Poleeno, Big Akwes was captured using abusive words to communicate his point.

According to him, commuting from the south to the north will make it difficult for the late comedian's friends and loved ones who supported his craft.

Baba Spirit is remembered for his much-publicised 2018 exhibition boxing bout against veteran professional boxer Ayittey Powers, which was held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra and screened live on television.

