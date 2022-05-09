0
Oneplay Woman celebrates Mothers Day through eyes of male celebrities

Oneplay Woman One of the celebrities

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: OneplayAfrica

The significant role of mothers to every child is one that the world celebrates all year round. Mother’s Day is one such day that the efforts of mothers are appreciated worldwide.

This year, Oneplay Woman’s official theme for the Mothers Day celebration is: Celebrating Mothers through the eyes of male celebrities. Kofi Jamar, Skrew Faze, Boijake, and Krymi take turn in sharing their fondest memories with their mothers and how instrumental they are to the successes of the stars we know and love.

They also seized the opportunity to send messages to all mothers out there and what it meant to them to have the opportunity to celebrate women.

On the 7th and 8th of May, 2022, Oneplay Woman through its Tv(Lifestyle TV/Go TV 5) and online platforms @oneplayafrica will make Mothers Day a memorable one for all mothers around the world.

