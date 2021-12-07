Online bloggers have more power to properly brand, sell Ghana - George Britton

Ghanaian bloggers urged to be positive ambassadors

George Britton advices Ghanaian news portals



George Britton speaks at GhanaWeb Bloggers Summit



Popular Ghanaian blogger, George Britton has tasked online news portals in the country to cultivate the habit of properly marketing Ghana.



According to him, a chunk of foreigners largely depend on Ghanaian websites for news and as such, it is important that the country be projected in a positive light.



In a discussion during the GhanaWeb ‘Blogger’s Summit’, the G.B Africa CEO said most countries perceived to be extremely beautiful also have slums.

This he added, that such ugly places are mostly hidden because the citizens always endeavor to project nice-looking places in such countries.



“We as online bloggers have a duty. We have the power to band Ghana and how do we brand Ghana? We have the power more than the traditional media houses to project Ghana. When you talk to anybody outside Ghana about happenings in Ghana, it is what we put out that they talk about. Let’s make sure that everything we put out there markets Ghana," George Britton stated.



"What I do mostly is that I try to share beautiful places in Accra a few times a week. Not everywhere in Dubai is nice but they don’t show it. Let’s make it our main to showcase Ghana,” He added.



