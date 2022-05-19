Online platforms go wild with celebrations for Black Sherif's growth in music

Black Sherif tops social media trends
KTT music video released
Fans hail Blacko
Rapper Black Sherif on May 19, 2022, pulled a surprise on fans by releasing the official visuals of his much-anticipated music video for Kwaku The Traveller (KTT).
The talented rapper, known for making hit songs, has been celebrated for the 'upgrade' in his video judging from his humble beginning.
The masterpiece directed by Ghana's David Nicol Sey and produced by Joker Nharnah has garnered huge viewership on YouTube with high ratings from music lovers and critics.
Black Sherif on Thursday, May 9 evening topped Twitter trends following the release of his new music video.
Fans have been highlighting all the amazing scenes that make the video one of Ghana's well put together music videos.
YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, in reaction to the song wrote: "The press conference- Black Sherif is overwhelmed by everyone's opinion and chooses to ignore the negativity as he moves on."
Another handler, @No1Stan_ tweeted: "For average person to appreciate the art direction of music videos, I feel our video producers should attach some brief but in depth captions to the uploads lol Black Sherif's #KTT produced by @Davidnicolsey is great."
Check out some reactions below
Black Sherif has put in a lot of effort into his crafts and he deserves the accolades.Big ups #blacko sheriff— Maxwell (@Maxwell21242244) May 19, 2022
For average person to appreciate the art direction of music videos, I feel our video producers should attach some brief but in depth captions to the uploads lol Black Sherif's #KTT produced by @Davidnicolsey is great ????????— LuMbEr_jAcK ???? (@No1Stan_) May 19, 2022
That woman in white at the end of black sherif video seems like he's tryna tell us more to come .— Divine (@AquariRebel) May 19, 2022
Hmm
@Davidnicolsey cooked some magic on Kwaku The Traveller— Paula Amma Broni (@PaulinaOpoku) May 19, 2022
Crazy visuals @blacksherif_
This is growth !
????The video nice o whattttt— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) May 19, 2022
Black Sherif keeps improving with everything he does. See the work man just put in this #kwakuTheTraveller video. Another masterpiece????????— Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) May 19, 2022
Well, if I will criticize I will do so to in Blacko's DM.— Yaw Mali ???? (@mali_yaw) May 19, 2022
But since this is an international ish let me congratulate Black Sherif on this one.
Blacko to the world pic.twitter.com/XCfn0UGt6S
Herrrr Black Sherif ein kweku the traveller video nu be lit— Kwame Isotopes (@KwameIsotopes) May 19, 2022
Watch the video below:
Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:
- Black Sherif is over hyped – Entertainment pundit
- Black Sherif set to release visuals of ‘Kwaku The Traveller’
- Bob Marley’s son, Rohan Marley reacts to Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveler’
- Some Black Sherif songs more sensible than many some gospel songs – Evangelist Adu-Asare
- I’m not jealous about Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ – Patapaa
- Read all related articles