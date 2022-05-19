0
Online platforms go wild with celebrations for Black Sherif's growth in music

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif tops social media trends

KTT music video released

Fans hail Blacko

Rapper Black Sherif on May 19, 2022, pulled a surprise on fans by releasing the official visuals of his much-anticipated music video for Kwaku The Traveller (KTT).

The talented rapper, known for making hit songs, has been celebrated for the 'upgrade' in his video judging from his humble beginning.

The masterpiece directed by Ghana's David Nicol Sey and produced by Joker Nharnah has garnered huge viewership on YouTube with high ratings from music lovers and critics.

Black Sherif on Thursday, May 9 evening topped Twitter trends following the release of his new music video.

Fans have been highlighting all the amazing scenes that make the video one of Ghana's well put together music videos.

YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, in reaction to the song wrote: "The press conference- Black Sherif is overwhelmed by everyone's opinion and chooses to ignore the negativity as he moves on."

Another handler, @No1Stan_ tweeted: "For average person to appreciate the art direction of music videos, I feel our video producers should attach some brief but in depth captions to the uploads lol Black Sherif's #KTT produced by @Davidnicolsey is great."

Check out some reactions below













Watch the video below:



Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:

