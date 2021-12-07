Only Akufo-Addo can save you - Maurice Ampaw tells Akuapem Poloo

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw says actress Akuapem Poloo, who has been ordered back to prison following a High Court ruling, has only President Nana Akufo-Addo as his saviour.

Akuapem Poloo was charged and arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for posting a nude picture of herself squating in front of her son while celebrating his birthday.



She was sentenced to 90 days imprisonment but later granted bail after a court appeal by her lawyer.



Following the bail, she held a press conference where she tearfully begged the general public and President Nana Akufo-Addo including the court to forgive her.



She apologized and pledged to be an advocate for change by preaching against nudity.

Appeal



However, the actress through her counsel, Mr Andrews Vortia, on April 19, 2021 filed an appeal at the Accra High Court [Criminal Court 2 Division] to challenge the ruling of the Circuit Court.



Akuapem Poloo premised her appeal on two grounds.



Firstly, she argued that she was a first time offender and therefore the Circuit Court should have considered her plea of guilty as a mitigating factor when imposing the sentence.

Secondly, the convicted actress argued that the trial judge should have imposed a fine on her instead of a custodial sentence.



The High Court in Accra has dismissed an appeal filed by Rosemond Alade Brown, a.k.a. Akuapem Poloo which sought to challenge the 90-day jail term handed to her by the Accra Circuit Court on April 16 this year.



This means that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.



In a ruling Wednesday morning (Dec 1, 2021), the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld the Circuit Court decision on grounds that the Circuit Court’s decision was not manifestly excessive.

“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” Justice Aryee said.



The court ordered that in the absence of Akuapem Poloo, her son should be given to any competent person in the family to take care of.



Reports indicate that her lawyer is desiring to appeal the High Court ruling as well.



Petition President

Reacting to the issue during a panel discussion on UTV’s “United Showbiz” on Saturday, lawyer Maurice Ampaw believes it will be a complete waste for Akuapem Poloo and her Counsel to seek another appeal.



He advised them to rather petition the President to grant her pardon as part of his prerogative of mercy to prisoners.



To him, this is the only way to get Akuapem Poloo out of prison to spend the Christmas festivities with her son and family.



