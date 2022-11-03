Only a Black Sherif collaboration can aptly market ‘GoG’ – Bullgod to Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, Bullgod and Black Sherif

Artiste manager Bullgod has advised reggae/dancehall star Shatta Wale to secure a collaboration with sensational singer Black Sherif, add said collaboration to his anticipated ‘Gift of God (GoG)’ album and release it as a matter of urgency.

He said this today, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, when he leaked what he claimed to be part of the delayed ‘GoG’ album.



According to the famed founder of Bullhaus Entertainment, UK’s Stefflon Don, Nigeria’s Naira Marley, Jamaicans Vybz Kartel and Popcaan, and America’s John Legend are all featured on Shatta Wale’s ‘Gift of God’ long play (LP) which the artiste promised on the ‘SummerStage’, New York City, stage would be out on October 17, 2022.



Having made this revelation in a Facebook post, he strongly advised his former artiste: “Please call Baba Sadiq (founder of 3Music Network) now, humble yourself before him, plead with him to lead you to Blacko [Black Sherif] and beg for a collabo.”



“That’s the only collaboration the world will love to hear on the GOG album,” he asserted.



“Imagine: Shatta Wale x Blacko [fire emoji],” Bullgod stressed.

Without details, he also claimed: “Iddriss Yussif (Deportee) advised you about Blacko some years back, you nearly killed him – you see him now?”



“You are wrestling against time – and no man has ever won that battle. You have lost already – time has beaten you,” Bullgod charged, perhaps in an effort to provoke the 38-year-old ‘On God’ hitmaker to release the LP which has been three years in the making.



Attaching laughing while crying emojis, he teased: “I am at my family house and improperly dressed in my cheap jalabia – come beat me,” before he noted: “Love always bro [red heart emoji]. For life is for life.”



In October, Bullgod intimated Black Sherif's debut LP 'The Villain I Never Was' was going to garner superior commercial success compared to Shatta's 'GoG' and Sarkodie's 'Jamz'. The reason he provided was that Sherif had EMPIRE while his aforementioned industry seniors were independent acts.



Currently, Bullgod and Shatta Wale appear to be feuding. The former says Shatta is frustrated and cannot be saved by his touted money. Shatta has alleged Bullgod planned the 2014 murder of rapper Kwaw Kese’s late manager Fennec Okyere.

Some critics are speculating the feud is all planned to keep the public’s interest whet for the ‘GoG’ album.













Meanwhile, over the weekend, Bullgod's latest artiste Vanilla was awarded the Artiste of the Year at the Emerging Music Awards 2022. Vanilla's latest song is 'Lala'.