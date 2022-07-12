Only 'babies' show off and brag when they travel outside Ghana - Diana Asamoah

Gospel singer, Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah says she has toured the world

Why Diana doesn't show off on social media



Gospel singer says Christ is capable of blessing believers



Gospel singer, Diana Asamoah has had a successful career in the industry spanning from the year 2000 to date, but through it all, she has managed to keep a low profile until recently when she decided to "slay for Christ".



The award-winning worshipper and evangelist has tagged people who always show off their riches on social media as babies.



According to Diana, she has travelled the world by the grace of God but doesn't brag or show off like some Ghanaian celebrities.

It has become quite normal to see celebrated personalities showing off their properties and travel details to prove that they have a good life.



Diana Asamoah, who insists that her fortune wasn't acquired through her affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has disclosed that she has properties that are not known to the public.



"When you are blessed with riches, your lifestyle must glorify God. You sing to praise him and also testify to his goodness. Thanks to God, I have toured the world. I have been almost everywhere.



"I see those who brag about their travel experiences as babies (laughs). You guys are babies, so you show off. It is your time," she stated in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix in July 2022.



The singer again testified of the goodness of God in her life, adding that Christ is capable of changing people's lives for the better, but in all this, their lifestyle must glorify Him.

"All thanks to God, I am well to do. I would say that the properties I have are a bonus. Once you find Christ, He blesses you with all other things...I have been singing for years; I just don't show off. I came out in 2000. That was when I released my first album. I don't show off, I show Christ," said the singer who rocked an oversized sunglass for her recent interview as part of her mission to look good for Christ.



Watch the video below:











