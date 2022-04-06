0
Menu
Entertainment

Only broke ladies condemn body enhancement – AK Songstress lashes colleagues

Ak Sonsgtress?resize=650%2C400&ssl=1 AK Songstress

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

‘Jonathan’ hitmaker, AK Songstress known in real life as Akosua Kwakye has condemned those who criticize others for deciding to do body enhancement.

According to the Ghanaian dancehall artiste and songwriter, most people who criticize others for enhancing their bodies are either broke or hypocrites.

“Most of the time those who are broke are those who normally condemn body enhancement because if someone has gotten money and decides to enhance their body there’s nothing wrong with it,” she opined.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, AK Songstress said there’s nothing wrong with those who have gotten money to enhance their bodies.

She added, “Whatever anyone wants to do with themselves they have the right to do it and so if someone wants to enhance their body and have the money to do it, why can’t they do it”.

Recently, veteran actress and fashion designer, Pascaline Edwards has questioned why some women are enhancing their bodies despite being perfectly created by God.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split