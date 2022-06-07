Only broke people get cheated on – Teacher asserts

Cheating may be in different forms

Esther Efua Dunyo, an early childhood practitioner and teacher, has asserted that one of the major reasons most people, especially ladies cheat in their relationships is due to lack of money.

She explained cheating is basically not being faithful to your partner, and most times, this is seen in their attitude and behavior towards you.



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes, on why people cheat, she said, “People cheat for so many reasons. Some of these are respect, poor personal hygiene, lack of communication, poor performance in bed and many others. But I think the major reason why people cheat in relationships is due to lack of money.”



According to her, knowing one’s partner’s financial capabilities is important before starting a relationship.

“It’s necessary because money does everything, so if we’ve agreed to be in a relationship and you can’t take care of me, whom do you expect to take care of me?” she asked.



She believes for peace to reign in a relationship, then money has to be involved and anyone who is not ready financially should not enter into a relationship.



“If you’re not financially ready do not go into a relationship because it is very necessary. Get your money first before entering a relationship,” she emphasized.