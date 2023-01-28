2
Only lazy persons spend one hour watching television – Actor Yaw Dabo

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Yaw Dabo, the well-known Kumawood actor, has advised people to put in a lot of effort to attain their goals.

In an interview with one Saddick Adams, the actor claimed that anyone who spends even one-hour viewing movies is lazy.

He emphasized that one of the most important conditions for success in life is discipline. Saddick Adams, a well-known sports writer, invited Dabo to talk about his football school, the Dabo Soccer Academy.

Dabo believed that since the modern world was centered on making money, it was unwise for people to squander their time on unimportant activities. Some people were incensed by Dabo’s comments on viewing movies since they thought they were outrageous.

