0
Menu
Entertainment

Only loose-talkers claim managers and record labels ‘milk’ artistes – George Britton

George Britton?fit=750%2C375&ssl=1 George Britton is Camidoh's manager

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

George Mensah Britton, has refuted claims that artiste managers usually ‘milk’ thier signees.

Talking to Amansan Krakye in an interview, the media maven said such comments are made by people who lack understanding of showbiz.

Commenting further on the matter, George Britton revealed on Property FM that most people don’t see the beginning of the artiste until they blow.

He remarked “Most people don’t understand how the music business works and so it’s painful to hear people say that managers and record labels milk their artistes.

“They only see tomorrow when the artiste blossom and becomes so big and successful but they don’t see the beginning of the artiste,” he disclosed sighted by MyNewsGh.com

“So some people speak without experience and so some of them they will talk but it’s up to you to soak all these things and see how to go about it,” he concluded.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North