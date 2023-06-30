Only loose-talkers claim managers and record labels ‘milk’ artistes – George Britton

George Britton is Camidoh's manager

George Mensah Britton, has refuted claims that artiste managers usually ‘milk’ thier signees.

Talking to Amansan Krakye in an interview, the media maven said such comments are made by people who lack understanding of showbiz.



Commenting further on the matter, George Britton revealed on Property FM that most people don’t see the beginning of the artiste until they blow.



He remarked “Most people don’t understand how the music business works and so it’s painful to hear people say that managers and record labels milk their artistes.

“They only see tomorrow when the artiste blossom and becomes so big and successful but they don’t see the beginning of the artiste,” he disclosed sighted by MyNewsGh.com



“So some people speak without experience and so some of them they will talk but it’s up to you to soak all these things and see how to go about it,” he concluded.