Only one out of 50 people I perform surgeries on is a celebrity – Plastic Surgeon reveals

The head of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the 37 Military Hospital, Dr Kwesi Okumanin Nsaful, has indicated that market women, housewives, and teachers have resorted to cosmetic surgery more than female celebrities.

Speaking on Akoma FM, the renowned plastic surgeon indicated that some women resort to cosmetic procedures to boost their confidence.



“I can authoritatively say that if I do 40 or 50 surgeries, I may only encounter one celebrity. All Ghanaian women are currently doing plastic surgery, hence that notion should be aborted.



“I averagely do two or three surgeries a week and market women, fashion designers, teachers are all doing it. It’s a practice going on which is not only female celebrities,” he revealed.



After making this known, he delved into the various types of plastic surgery some of these women come for.

“We have liposuction, which entails taking out the fats. The tummy tuck centres around cutting part of the body and also taking away the fat. The breast argumentation deals with either making the breast bigger or vice-versa.”



