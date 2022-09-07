1
Only poor people condemn those who do body enhancement - Actress reveals

Deloris Donkor Ghanaian socialite and up-and-coming actress, Deloris Donkor

Wed, 7 Sep 2022

Ghanaian socialite and up-and-coming actress, Deloris Donkor has cautioned people to quit chastising those who get body enhancement surgeries because they may do the same if they had the means.

Speaking on Daily Hustle on SVTV Africa, Deloris stated that women must not be criticized for wanting to look more beautiful and confident. She added that they are financially capable and do not need approval from onlookers.

“If it will make you feel confident, do it. I feel like those who chastise these people do not have the means yet and will probably do worse if they had the means. If they believe that getting their breasts done will make them more confident, who are you to say that they shouldn’t do it?

Do you know what you would do if you had the money? We will know if your opinion is valid when you get the money but do not do it. You live in a single room with no bathroom, yet you insult someone,” Deloris told DJ Nyaami.

Miss Donkor is known on social media for her humongous boobs. According to Deloris, she was shy about her breasts as a teenager. However, she became more confident and proud as she matured. Deloris mentioned that a teacher used her as a reference point whiles he was preaching.

“He told the girls not to be like me because I have allowed boys to touch my breasts, and that’s why my boobs are big. But now, I’m very confident. I can’t imagine myself without my boobs,” she recounted.

Source: SVTV Africa
