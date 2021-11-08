'Only time I let my kid show off is academically' - Davido’s baby mama, Sophie

Davido with Sophie, and daughter, Imade

Davido's baby mama, Sophie Momodu has proven that she is very dedicated to raising her daughter, Imade properly.

In a post circulating on social media, the entrepreneur disclosed that the only time Imade is allowed to brag is when it involves academics.



Sophie added that she has raised her daughter to know that she does not have to show off designers or diamonds like other kids.



This was after Sophie shared a video in which she collected Imade's Rolex watch on her way to school.



This post has since attracted several reactions from individuals on social media.

Sophie was praised for teaching her daughter humility in the best way possible.



