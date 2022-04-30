Only ‘under one minute’ men hate foreplay – Actor

Actor, Grandpa

Actor, Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grandpa, has asserted that any man who does not like foreplay cannot last long in bed.

Speaking in an interview with etv Ghana’s Justice Boakye Danquah, known as Adwen the Love Doctor on the adult show, ‘In Bed with Adwen’, Grandpa said foreplay plays an integral part of sexual intercourse.



“A lot of men who don’t like foreplay are those who cum early. If you try BJ on such a man, he will cum in no time. Those men usually like to penetrate so they can say it was just a quickie when they cum,” he said.

According to the actor, a lot of men who are dealing with sexual weakness do not talk to their partners about it, hence their partners simply assume they are just not good in bed.



He advised that man to be open to their partners about their sexual weakness in order for them to be helped.