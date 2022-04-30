0
Menu
Entertainment

Only ‘under one minute’ men hate foreplay – Actor

Grandpa.png Actor, Grandpa

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Actor, Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grandpa, has asserted that any man who does not like foreplay cannot last long in bed.

Speaking in an interview with etv Ghana’s Justice Boakye Danquah, known as Adwen the Love Doctor on the adult show, ‘In Bed with Adwen’, Grandpa said foreplay plays an integral part of sexual intercourse.

“A lot of men who don’t like foreplay are those who cum early. If you try BJ on such a man, he will cum in no time. Those men usually like to penetrate so they can say it was just a quickie when they cum,” he said.

According to the actor, a lot of men who are dealing with sexual weakness do not talk to their partners about it, hence their partners simply assume they are just not good in bed.

He advised that man to be open to their partners about their sexual weakness in order for them to be helped.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police