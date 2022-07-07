Only ungrateful people claim Delay was a wicked boss - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress, Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger

Korkor hails Delay

Actress says Delay is a good boss



Why Korkor has been fighting Delay's critics



Actress Ellen Asante has stated that she will forever be indebted to the woman who first gave her a shot at acting, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.



Ellen, famed for her role as the lead character in the television series, 'Afia Schwarzenegger' has disclosed that Delay maintained a good relationship with her crew and actors during the production of the popular series despite the bad picture painted by some of her colleagues to the public.



The likes of Nana Tornado and Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger have on several platforms alleged that they were not paid by Delay despite being popular on TV at the time.

They added that she exploited them, resulting in numerous misunderstandings that have lasted to date.



According to Ellen, also known as Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger, all those who speak evil of her boss are just ungrateful beings.



"I acted Afia Schwarzenegger for seven years...the pay was good. For Delay, she paid her actors on location right after the shoot. I never went unpaid, she always paid us. She has been good to me.



"There are ungrateful people in the system. Whatever you do doesn't please them. You can gift them the latest iPhone 13 and they will still not be content with it," she disclosed in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix.



She told the world that she owns her success to the celebrated television presenter.

"Delay, you made me. I just can't describe how grateful I am because I was a nobody. You were the first person to rent an apartment for me when I came to Accra. I can proudly say that I owe a restaurant in Accra due to your influence. No wonder I named my daughter after you, Deloris Frimpong Manso. I love you Delay. You have done a lot for me," she stated in a video published by Delay on Instagram.



Korkor told Zionfeix that her friendship with her boss is built on loyalty, which is why she 'attacks' anyone who tries to tarnish Delay's hard-earned reputation.



"Loyalty has kept our friendship going. We have to be grateful to our helpers, and never forget the assistance they offered us when no one else did...Delay is someone who wouldn't talk behind your back. She will confront you to hear your side of the story," she added.



