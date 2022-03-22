1
Menu
Entertainment

Onua FM suspends all programmes except Captain Smart’s

Captain Smart Onua Maakye Captain Smart

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Onua FM halts programmes

Radio station rebrands, new programmes to be introduced

Why Captain Smart is on air despite suspension of Onua FM programmes

The management of Onua FM has suspended all programmes on the Accra-based radio station besides its morning show, Onua Maakye, which is hosted by Captain Smart.

The decision, according to reports, forms part of plans to give the mass-market community-focused radio station a new face with the introduction of new programmes and some personalities as presenters.

Onua Maakye, which is the morning show, was not put on hold because it is the radio station’s flagship programme. Considering that a lot has been happening in the political and social landscape, the current affairs show airs.

Onua FM was officially launched on January 16, 2016, at Kasoa in the Central Region. With a tag line ‘Yedwene wo ho’ – to wit, ‘we think about you’, the station aired a variety of programmes including a drive time show ‘Efie Ne Fie’, entertainment talk show ‘Anigye Mmere’, and midmorning show ‘Adwuma Adwuma’.

Captain Smart was not with the radio station when it started operations. He joined the Kanda-based media house on June 1, 2021, after resigning from his post as host of Angel FM’s morning show, Anopa Bofo’.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Bawumia is mute on the economy – Obed Asamoah explains
'Make amends with the people of Volta region' - Obed Asamoah to Mahama
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games
We can’t find Bawumia, the dollar has arrested him – Mahama
We can’t find Bawumia, the dollar has arrested him – Mahama
Government to review free SHS, NABCO – Oppong Nkrumah
2020 elections: Opoku-Agyemang made no impact - Obed Asamoah