Oofroad Entertainment opens recording studio for artistes

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The management of the Oofroad Entertainment in partnership with Money Spender Records has opened its new state-of-the-art recording studio established for all classes of musicians at the Millennium City Estate, Kasoa, in the Central Region.

The studio is equipped with the latest technology for recording, music rehearsals, tracking and session work, long-form audio recording for documentaries, podcasts and audio beds for commercials.



Some of the services the studio offers include mixing, mastering, voice-over, and beat production among others.



“With only a month in business, the studio will soon change the face of the Ghanaian music industry with its ultra-modern equipment,” Frankie Rhymz, CEO of Oofroad Entertainment told BEATWAVES, adding that his outfit with support from Money Spender Records decided on setting up both music and video recording studios in order to help nurture and grow new talents.



He added that the studio would also offer musicians the platform to unearth their skills to step up and take their musical careers to the next level.



Frankie Rhymz, who is also a musician with a number of songs to his credit, disclosed that his outfit has put in place packages for upcoming artists who want to develop their talents.

He stated that since there are a lot of talents around the country, his outfit is targeting those talented youngsters who have never had the opportunity to showcase their hidden talents.



“Oofroad Entertainment is focused on developing and managing talents with the main aim of exporting their art to the rest of the world,” he said.



The facility, he added, would offer a renting space for their recordings.



“For upcoming musicians and those already in the industry, look no further than Oofroad Entertainment where you can get everything you want in terms of music at an affordable price. Our doors are opened to Ghanaian artistes who need my assistance. Call us now,” he said.