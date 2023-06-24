Opambour reacts to Yvonne Nelson’s 13-year abortion, relationship with Sarkodie

The leader of the Ebenezer Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Opambour Yiadom, has reacted to claims made by Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson in her autobiography that she aborted a pregnancy for a Ghanaian rapper 13 years ago.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb on Opambour hot seat, a translator explained the details of Yvonne Nelson’s book, as well as a breakdown of the chapter dedicated to her relationship with Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.



Propher Opambour listened attentively while asking relevant questions to get an understanding as well as assess the details of the relationship and the abortion.



When asked what he makes of Yvonne’s story, Prophet Opambour said he was in no position to judge both of them as they are both adults and have taken responsibility for their actions.



He also added that, the actress has not come out to confess all her sins or explain to the public the number of men she as had affairs with over the last few years but was bold enough to write about her experience with the rapper.



“ …If Yvonne Nelson had made a list of the men she has slept with...and all the sins she has committed then there wouldn’t be any case. But if it is only Sarkodie’s name, then he who is without sin should cast the first stone.



“There are some deep sins she didn’t not mention in her book and the book does not completely capture her whole life’s story just the part about her abortion and relationship with the rapper and therefore, I do not have anything to say,” he said.

He added that “As I stand here, I don’t know when God forgave Yvonne Nelson’s sins and Sarkodie’s sins. When God forgives, he forgives. So confessed sins should not be brought up since they’re past as the book of Corinthians states; ‘For old things have passed and all things have become new’.”



He went ahead to emphasize his points, advising all and sundry to stop judging people, especially if they have accepted their sins and asked for forgiveness.



Additionally, he stated that Sarkodie should have encouraged Yvonne Nelson to keep the baby and support her rather than terminate the pregnancy because when in doubt, every advice and nugget of knowledge can be found in the Bible.



Watch the video below:







SS/DA