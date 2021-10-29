Opanka reveals origin of his name

Armstrong Affum popularly known as Dadie Opanka

Ghanaian artiste, Armstrong Affum popularly known as Dadie Opanka, has disclosed where he inherited his stage name from.

According to him, he was named after his grandfather who was a highly respected man in their hometown and when he died, “I was named after him and inherited his name ‘Dadie Opanka’”.



Asked what the name meant he explained that, he was told it referred to anything original, scarce and not easy to come by.

In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show he said, “I decided to keep the name after finding out what it meant but I was also told most people knew Opanka as a type of footwear which was quite popular”.



He added that most people who wore such footwear were not ordinary people but rather highly respected so “lots of people usually rushed for it because it was uncommon hence my decision to keep the name”.