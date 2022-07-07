3
‘Oppong Nkrumah is the best thing for NPP and the worst for us’- Lydia Forson

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lydia Forson seems unhappy about Oppong Nkrumah's posture

Actress cautions Ghanaian media against biased reportage

Arise Ghana demonstrate against high cost of living

Outspoken Ghanaian actress and social activist, Lydia Forson has mentioned that the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is the best thing that happened to the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the actress, prior to the appointment of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Ghana’s Information Minister, the seasoned journalist was famous for giving corrupt government officials and politicians a tough time. However, the narrative is not the same after his appointment.

“I stand by my belief that Kojo Oppong went from grilling corrupt politicians, to now leading politicians to defend the indefensible,” parts of Lydia Forson’s tweet on Twitter read.

Lydia Forson added that the effectiveness of the information minister to defend and cover the wrong paths of the government makes him an asset to the NPP and at the same time the worst thing that ever happened to Ghanaians in this current period.

She wrote, “He’s the best thing for the NPP and the worst for us”.

The actress was recently in the news for advising the media against covering events and issues from a biased perspective. She made these assertions when a demonstration by a pressure group, Arise Ghana to protest against the high cost of living in Ghana, was marred by a clash between the police and the protesters.

At the time, Lydia Forson believed the Ghanaian media was biased in its coverage of the clash.

Here is Lydia Forson’s Twitter post





