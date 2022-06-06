0
Menu
Entertainment

Organisers of Music Awards Dubai visit UAE ambassador to Ghana

82826475 Ambassador Alzaabi (second right) met the GMA team at his residence

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The organisers of the Ghana Music Awards Dubai(GMA Dubai) have visited the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Ghana, Khalifa Yousif Alzaabi.

The organisers of the event visited the ambassador, in Accra, to inform him about the upcoming event.

The event, is scheduled to be held in Dubai in August 2022.

It is a 34-group categorised awards scheme expected to attract entertainment lovers from around the world to vote for their favourite musicians and content creators who will be nominated and to patronise the event.

The event will also witness outstanding performances from musicians at the nominees jam scheduled to be held in Ghana and Dubai.

Other activities that will take place during the event, include desert safari, city tour, after parties among others, with the various stars and celebrities.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears