Organisers of RTP Awards call for entry for 12th edition

RTP Awards is in its 12th year

Source: Big Events Ghana

Big Events Ghana, organizers of the prestigious annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have released the online nomination form for the 2022 edition of the awards, commencing the process and activities preceding the 12th edition of the awards for the year 2022.

The forms are open to radio and television personalities who have endeared themselves to the hearts of listeners, viewers and media critics – and have excelled in their respective fields within the year under contention.



The eligibility year for the 2022 RTP Awards is July 2021 to June 2022.



Persons eligible for filing of nomination are station managers on behalf of their presenters and individual presenters who wish to put themselves up for nomination.



Interested radio and television Stations and Personalities who meet the above criteria are to visit www.rtpawardsafrica.com, fill out the online forms and submit them for vetting

It is worth noting that there will be no printed nomination forms for this year’s event and so every process in relation to the filing of nominations will take place on www.rptawardsafrica.com.



The closing date for the submission of nominations is midnight on July 20th, 2022.



Media houses and personalities must avail themselves of this official RTP Awards communication.