Organising Tehillah as a free event is a covenant I had with God - Ohemaa Mercy

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy

Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has disclosed that the reason why she organises Tehillah as a free event is because of a covenant she has with God.

Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm recently, she said the event has brought miracles and opened doors for people, and so, the reason for it being free.



She noted that God had used people to sponsor the event, and the 9th edition has not been an exception.



She was full of joy that the event, which started from a humble beginning, had chalked great successes and granted patrons amazing testimonies.



She admonished the public to participate in the event because it is life-changing, life-transforming and a platform to meet with the maker.

The free concert was held on August 14 at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Calvary Temple, Spintex Road in Accra, and one will also be held in Kumasi on September 4, on the theme “Clouds of Glory”.



This year’s edition, dubbed, Clouds of Glory, featured renowned gospel musicians including Joe Mettle, MOG, Efe Grace, and Benjamin Dube from South Africa.



This year’s edition has Taabea Group of Companies, an indigenous firm as the headline sponsor, and other prominent partners and backers.