Orgasms ‘kakraa’, wee ‘kakraa’ for a balanced life – Abena Korkor advices

Ghanaian mental and sexual health consultant and media personality, Abena Korkor, has shared some tips on how one can live a balanced life.

In a post made by her, she noted that in life, it is very important to be balanced in all aspects, so as to stop hating on other people who have found their balance. She went ahead to share the keys to having a balanced life.



“In life, be balanced!!! Orgasms kakraa, wee kakraa, prayers kakraa, vacation kakraa, hustle kakraa. Find balance ooo and stop hating on people who have a balanced life. Find true happiness and peace”, the post read.



Abena Korkor seems to be in the mood to give free advice these days, as she also recently advised girls with big backsides to be very cautious when they are around ‘big’ and influential men.

