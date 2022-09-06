0
Original Domino announces his eagerness to takeover Ghana music with ‘2Times’ single

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: Dominic Kwame Frimpong, Contributor

Budding Ghanaian and Ahafo-based rapper and songwriter, Dominic Kwame Frimpong, better known as Original Domino in entertainment circles is out with a spanking new rap joint titled “2Times”.

Original Domino, accommodating the well-produced rap instrumental exhibited his versatility and eloquence in his native Twi dialect and Ghana’s adopted English Language.

After speaking to his life struggles in his hard-hitting ‘911’ single, Domino explains his desire to do more than is expected of him from society.

With over 1k plays on major streaming networks, ‘2Times’ got featured on Boomplay Ghana’s ‘On The Rise’ playlist, together with songs like Odo by Option, Disturb by King Kelv and Faith by Syko Will.

Following the release of his ‘2Times’ single, the rapper, together with his colleague artistes sold out the 2,000-capacity Alabama hotel forecourt, in Kenyasi no 2. Ahafo Region.

The show dubbed ‘Mandem and Friends’ was the first of its kind to hit the corridors of the Ahafo region featuring; Shotto Phame, Rockguy BN, Kwesi Jaden, JayBoy JB, Kobby Lawl, Tuntum, Popo Fliq, Mamaba Disturb, AiDi Risky, MOB Geng, Anocden Geng, Cue Wizy.

Stream Original Domino’s ‘2Times* here.



https://www.boomplay.com/share/music/95371389?srModel=COPYLINK&srList=IOS

