Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I honoured with most Influential Change Maker Humanitarian Awards Global

Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie with Annie Sophia and others

Humanitarian awards global exists to identify, honor and celebrate a cross-section of the world's most influential Nonprofit organisations.

This year, the Humanitarian Awards Global honored Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie 1, Nkosuohene of Akyem Osiem, UNACWA goodwill ambassador, founder, and executive chairman of DB GROUP with the most Influential Change Maker of the year award.



The prolific Humanitarian Awards Global lived up to its billing and hype.



The event was held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel to celebrate change-makers globally.



"It is an honour to welcome you to this year’s Humanitarian Awards Global Engagement Sessions, a truly unique platform that gathers humanitarians, Changemakers, and conventions of personalities together to shape the future of humanitarian action.”



The awards ceremony aims at identifying, recognizing, and awarding extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature, and society globally. This year’s award has gathered people from twenty(20) different countries across the globe impacting the world to be celebrated in grand style.



As we have all witnessed, the world is still going through global challenges which, has been the biggest challenge to humanitarian operations around the world. However, the heroes of our world, here and now, are worthy of admiration and celebration because they have chosen the path to help in the most extreme circumstances — and their impact and stories show that real-life heroes exhibit an uncanny ability to persevere despite the odds, and do so with humility and dedication.

"You are all heroes who are doing extraordinary things in extraordinary times to help women, men, and children whose lives have been upended by crises and difficulties for the past years.



“By these nominations, we do not seek to pay you back for your benevolence, but instead, to appreciate your efforts, hoping you get encouraged to do more for humanity and to serve as an inspiration to many others.



This is a campaign that celebrates change-makers— a “thank you” to everyone here and out there who has committed their lives to help others. You are all heroes who are doing extraordinary things in extraordinary times to make this world a better place", the guest speaker concluded.



The world-class setup and jaw-dropping performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians and talents made the event memorable. The stage was set ablaze by sterling performances by talents such as Naana The Violin, and Ghana Military Band.



The event was hosted by two of Ghana’s top masters of ceremonies (MCs) Kwesi Kwatia and Chris Kata.