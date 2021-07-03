Osebo boldly lists worst and best dressed celebrities at VGMA

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards night, was a night filled with music and rewards for hardworking musicians within a calendar year. It is also typically known for fashion, glitz and glamour by celebrities and creatives.

Ghanaian fashionista and C.E.O for 247 Zara Boutique, Richard Brown popularly known as “Osebo the Zaraman” has given an expert opinion by stating the best and worst dressed celebrities for the VGMA’s 22.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the fashion icon rated the likes of Eugene Osafo Nkansah, Victoria Lebene, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Efya, Epixode and many others.



Watch the video below:







Meanwhile, many artistes picked up prestigious awards on the night:



Below are the list of winners:



Unsung Artiste of the Year – Nanky



Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Manhyia Tete Nwom Kuro

Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Sarfo



Male Vocalist of the Year – MOGmusic



Female Vocalist of the Year – Abiana



Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata



Record of the Year – Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina



Best Video of the Year – Baddest Boss – MzVee



Group of the Year – Keche



Sound Engineer of the Year – Richie Mensah

Producer of the Year – Richie Mensah



Music for Good – YaaYaa



African Artist of the Year – Master KG



Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Pinono



Gospel Song of the Year – Adom – Diana Hamilton



Highlife Song of the Year – Enjoyment – KiDi



Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Why – Adina



Hip hop Song of the Year – Sore – Yaw Tog

Hiplife Song of the Year – No Dulling – Keche



Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Say Cheese – KiDi



Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene



Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal



Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – KiDi



Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton



Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Epixode



Best Rap Performance – Eno Barony

Best Collaboration of the Year - Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene



Best New Artist of the Year – Mr. Drew



Most Popular Song of the Year – Adom - Diana Hamilton



Album of the Year - Araba – Adina



EP of the Year -Blue – KiDi