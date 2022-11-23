2
Menu
Entertainment

Osebo the Zaraman looks like he was styled by a blind man – Fashion critic

Video Archive
Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After spotting Osebo the Zaraman’s red carpet appearance at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK, popular fashion critique, Charlie Dior, has loudly chastised it.

From head to toe, Charlie gave a breakdown analysis of what he described as a completely failed outfit.

Zaraman rocked a three-piece grey and black outfit with a sleeveless side pleated blazer.

He paired the outfit with a pair of grey boots and a ‘Balenciaga goggle’ worth almost $1,000.

But Charlie Dior, who thinks the outfit wasn’t inappropriate for such an event, asked whether he was styled by a blind man.

According to him, Osebo the Zaraman tries to pull off weird, ugly looks and act as though he is a fashion style trendsetter.

“I love him and he hates me. He always like to turn a look and for some reason it doesn’t turn. I don’t know what to call this look. However, these Balenciagas he is wearing is one of the hottest trends in Fashion right now. It has been in retail for $950. I wanted one for myself until I saw him wear it. I mean what is this? It looks like he was styled by a blind man.

"Shoutout to all the blind people but I’m starting to question if he himself is blind. Is that why he is wearing those big goggles? Maybe he was going more for a vibe instead of fashion. If that is the case, then I am not feeling this vibe. Because of that I am burning this look,” he stated in a viral video.

Watch the video below:



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





EB/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar