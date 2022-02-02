Osei Kwame Despite constructs two mansions for his sisters

The two houses are located at Wiamoase, Ashanti Region

Ghanaian businessman, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of Despite Media Group, has constructed two-storey buildings for his sisters in their hometown, Wiamoase, Ashanti Region.



The kind gesture forms part of his 60th birthday celebration which has witnessed a host of dignitaries including members of the East Legon Executive Club flying to Wiamoase ahead of the big day in a chartered flight.



In some photos shared on the official Facebook page of Okay FM, the full-furnished storey buildings now in the name of Dr Despite's sisters, Bee and Mary, is located on the same compound but has a wall that separates them.

The image was captioned: "Dr Osei Kwame Despite gifts his 2 sisters Bee and Mary beautiful house each in their hometown Wiamoase #despitemedia."



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the business mogul received a resounding welcome from members of the East Legon Executive Club when he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, February 2.



TWI NEWS



The entourage has landed at Wiamoase, where a donation exercise to residents is currently ongoing.



Check out images of the buildings dedicated by Dr Osei Kwame Despite to his sisters:

















