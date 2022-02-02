Osei Kwame Despite donates GH¢100,000, other items to widows in Wiamoase

Dr Despite celebrates 60th birthday in style

Osei Kwame Despite donates GH¢100,000 to widows



Business mogul dedicates two mansions to his sisters



Dr Osei Kwame Despite, the owner of the Despite Group of Companies, has donated cash of GH¢100,000 and other gifts to widows in his hometown, Wiamoase as part of his 60th birthday celebration.



The business mogul on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, chartered a flight with friends and members of the East Legon Executive Club to Wiamoase to mark his 60th birthday in style.



Several gift items were donated to widows in some selected churches and the Muslim community in Wiamoase.

The items included 500 pieces of African prints, 50 pieces of television sets, 500 bags of rice, 300 bottles of cooking oil, 25 standing fans, 25 burners, 50 kitchen blenders, 25 table-top fridges.



Speaking on behalf of Dr Osei, his confidant, Dr Ofori Sarpong noted that the money is to be shared among widows in the various religious groups.



"Today, February 2 marks Dr Osei Kwame Despite's 60th birthday. He is wholeheartedly making these donations to churches and widows in this town. These go to the widows in the various churches and Muslim communities in Wiamoase.



"The Assemblies of God Church, Salvation Army Church, The Church of Pentecost, Methodist Church, Presbyterian Church, Roman Catholic Church, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Saviour Church," he said.



According to Dr Ofori Sarpong, the donation was to thank God for his protection over his life.

He also prayed for long life and good health from his maker.



Meanwhile, the celebrant has also gifted his sisters, Bee and Mary, two fully-furnished storey buildings in their hometown.



See the video below:



