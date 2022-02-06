Osei Kwame Despite ‘ponded’ with water by friends

Despite turns 60-years-old

Video of Dr Despite drenched in water pops up



Despite releases new car worth $3 million



Friends of the Chief Executive Officer of Despite Media Group, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, have celebrated his 60th birthday in an old Ghanaian style by ponding him with water.



Members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club on Sunday, soaked, Dr Despite with water in honour of his 60th birthday following the release of his 2020 Bugatti Chiron sports car estimated at US$3 Million.



The rich and affluent were seen later pouring water on each other to celebrate the big win.



Drenched in water, business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was captured lying on a pitch with his elated friends rushing to pour more water on him.

In a video shared on Instagram by Fadda Dickson, on Sunday, February 6, indicated that his boss is surrounded by the 'right' friends who are always happy to see him progress.



"Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you…MISTY COPELAND. 60years of grace #thankfulgratefulblessed @Despite@60," Fadda captioned the video that has generated several reactions online.



