Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: It’s time to end asking people when they’ll marry – Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi

Television personality Berla Mundi has said that it’s time to bring to an end questions on when people intend to settle in the wake of abuse of wives.

Nigerian Musician Osinachi Nwachukwu is said to have suffered domestic violence at the hands of her husband.



The lady who was known for her touching gospel songs is said to have endured the pain with the hope that the Lord will change her husband.



But that was not the case as she finally lost her life in one of the episodes where her husband beat her up.

Reacting to the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu, Berla Mundi who has been asked frequently when she intends to get married said it’s time people end up asking adults when they intend to settle down.



“With all the information about the gospel musician who allegedly suffered perennial domestic abuse, are you still going on people’s pages to ask them ‘When will you marry? You are growing old’? Time to change your ways I believe?”



In Ghana, there is a penchant for senior members of one's family to ask when an adult intends to marry. These questions linger and force young men and women into marriages they are not ready for.