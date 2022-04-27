Osinachi’s autopsy finally out, case transferred to Attorney General’s department

Late Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu

The much-awaited autopsy result of the late Nigerian singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was allegedly battered and killed by her husband has finally been released.



Earlier, the process which was scheduled to ascertain the cause of her death reportedly failed to take place due to the absence of some family members.



“You know there have been speculations about her death. Since her husband is insisting that she died due to an illness and there are other speculations, the autopsy will clear the air. The autopsy did not hold because every party that was to be represented was not here. That is why the specialists could not do it," The Police PRO earlier explained.



But in a new development, the spokesperson for the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory, Josephine Adeh, has disclosed that the autopsy was duly conducted and the results together with the entire case have been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution at the Attorney General’s department.

“The results are out and the case is no longer with us. Both are now with the DPP in the office of the Attorney-General,” Adeh said as stated in a report published by The Guardian Nigeria.



Ms. Adeh however urged the public to be patient and trust in the process, adding that due diligence would be observed in the pursuit of justice in the matter.



She also stated that updates on the case would be communicated subsequently to the public.



Background



The ‘Ekwueme’ hitmaker died on April 8, 2022, after allegedly enduring years of domestic violence from her husband Peter Nwachukwu.



The late singer’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu was arrested after the family reported the matter to the police and several indictments by his children on cases of domestic violence.